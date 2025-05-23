Tottenham hoping to sign 23-cap England international after Europa League victory

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham ended their trophy drought after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

With Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the match, Ange Postecoglou’s side ensured a memorable win against their Premier League rivals in Bilbao, Spain.

With the victory, Spurs qualify for the Champions League next season and after doing that, they have turned their focus on signing new players this summer in order to strengthen their squad.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford is one of the players being eyed by Spurs as they plan to bolster their attacking firepower for next season.

Another English player is currently on their radar and they believe their win in the Europa League could provide them edge in signing the player.

Tottenham want Palace defender Marc Guehi

According to GiveMeSport, believe their qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League has significantly strengthened their position in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

With a return to Europe’s top competition boosting both the club’s appeal and ambition, Spurs are increasingly confident they can outmaneuver rival suitors and tempt Guehi into making the move to North London.

Guehi has long been on Tottenham’s radar. The club previously saw a £70 million bid rejected during the winter window, but they remain determined to secure the 24-year-old centre-back.

The 23-cap England international defender is admired by most of the top clubs in England but at the moment it is Tottenham who are showing the most interest in signing him.

While Crystal Palace have been reluctant to part ways with one of their best performers, there is a growing sense that they may be open to discussions under the right circumstances.

Centre-back wants a move this summer

Marc Guehi celebrating FA Cup win
Tottenham target Guehi could be on the move this summer. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Guehi, fresh off lifting the FA Cup and enjoying one of his best seasons to date, is believed to be open to evaluating Tottenham’s proposal should Palace indicate a willingness to negotiate.

With Guehi’s reputation on the rise and interest from several top Premier League clubs, Spurs are moving quickly to position themselves as the most attractive destination.

Soon to be free agent striker Jonathan David is another player who is being considered by the Premier League club for a move this summer.

