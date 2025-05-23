Graham Potter and Angel Gomes ((Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images, Dave Winter/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

West Ham need midfield reinforcements this summer, with the likes of Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta expected to leave the club. And right now, they are working on a deal for Angel Gomes to join as a possible replacement for one of the aforementioned players.

It is expected that West Ham won’t have too much money to spend this summer because of their disappointing season in the Premier League. Sales will allow funds to be raised, but for now, the free agent market is being explored – and this is where Gomes, who has accumulated four England caps over the last couple of years, comes in.

The former Man United man, who recently announced that he is leaving Lille at the end of the season, is a big market opportunity, and it is one that West Ham are hoping to take advantage of.

West Ham make offers to sign free agent Angel Gomes

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that West Ham have already submitted multiple offers for Gomes, who is also on the radar of Tottenham and Aston Villa.

“It’ll be an open race for Angel Gomes – I think he’ll be one of the most sought after free agents in this upcoming summer transfer window. He has confirmed he will leave Lille at the end of the season when his contract expires. He’s had a lot of interest from Premier League clubs before.

“Spurs have shown interest, Aston Villa; West Ham have made offers to him which he’s turned down, but they’re still at the table trying to persuade the player to move to East London. His stock has really risen in the last year or so, he’s broken into the England fold and become a regular in that squad. I’m sure he is right now will be weighing up all options that are available to him.”

It will be tough for West Ham to get a deal done considering that Tottenham and Aston Villa will be playing European football next season, but for the time being, they remain determined to secure Gomes’ signature.