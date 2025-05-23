West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)

West Ham need a good summer transfer window if they are to improve on this season’s underwhelming Premier League performance. But it may be difficult to make big-money signings due to PSR restrictions, which is why the club have started to look at the free agent market.

Squad depth has been an issue for West Ham this season, with Graham Potter not having enough strength in his backup options. As such, there is a desire to flesh out the first team squad with better players, and doing this with free agents would be ideal.

And targets have started to be lined up by West Ham, with two of them coming from the Championship.

West Ham interested in Josh Brownhill and CJ Egan-Riley

As reported by Hammers News, Burnley pair Josh Brownhill and CJ Egan-Riley are on West Ham’s radar. Both players are set to become free agents at the end of June, although the newly-promoted side confirmed earlier this week that both have been offered the chance to sign new deals at Turf Moor.

Brownhill is reported to have been on West Ham’s radar for over five years, so the chance to sign him as a free agent is one that they will be keen not to pass up. The expected departures of Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta means that midfield reinforcements are needed at the London Stadium, so the Burnley man would be an ideal signing.

Vladimir Coufal’s exit, which has been confirmed, means that West Ham are also looking to sign a new right-back, and Egan-Riley would be able to fill this void. He and Brownhill would be excellent additions to Potter’s squad, but for now, it remains to be seen whether they will have the chance to make their move, as it will depend on whether they stay at Burnley.