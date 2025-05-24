Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Mikel Merino and Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent months, and he could consider a move to Juventus in the summer.

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, the 25-year-old would be interested in joining the Italian giants if they can secure an agreement with the Premier League club.

He said: “From what I hear, Juventus and a few of the other Italian clubs are looking at him. “He moved to Arsenal from an Italian club, so he knows the league and the country which is always a boost for these types of moves. “A move to Juventus is one he will be interested in if they can meet Arsenal’s asking price.”

Jakub Kiwior needs more game time

The Polish defender has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Arsenal will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup regularly, and it makes sense for him to move on in the summer. Juventus have been linked with the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can provide him with gametime assurances.

The 25-year-old has been a useful player for Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to let Kiwior leave. They need a deeper squad in order to do well in multiple competitions, and the versatile Polish defender could prove to be very useful for them in future.

He could shine at Juventus

The defender has played in Italy before with Spezia and he knows the league well. He could settle in quickly and make an instant impact at Juventus if he joins the club. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and the opportunity to join them, will be quite attractive, especially if they can offer him regular football.

It will be interesting to see if the Italians come forward with an official offer to sign the defender in the coming weeks.