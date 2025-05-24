Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Portuguese international attacker Rafael Leao from AC Milan at the end of the season.

According to French publication Footmercato, they have definite interest in the 25-year-old attacker, and Arsenal’s sporting Director, Andrea Berta, has called the player personally ten days ago.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. The 25-year-old is one of the best attackers in Italian football, and he has proven himself in European competitions as well. Leao has 25 goal contributions this season.

Arsenal need Rafael Leao

Leao could prove to be a useful acquisition for Arsenal, who are looking to add more quality and depth on the flanks. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Gabriel Martinelli has had an underwhelming season, and Arsenal need more options at their disposal. The Portuguese international is capable of operating as a left-sided winger as well as a centre forward. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

Leao would be a superb addition

The attacker has been hailed as a “great player” by Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the London club can negotiate a reasonable deal for him.

The report from the French publication claims that Leao has had a mixed campaign with the Italian outfit, and the two parties could look to go their separate ways in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks. Arsenal must improve their attacking unit if they are serious about winning the league title next season. A quality wide player and a reliable centre forward should be their priority.