Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently negotiating a move to sign the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the German club with 26 goal contributions this season. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

Sesko has been linked with a move to Tottenham as well. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with multiple strikers in recent weeks, and it appears that the Slovenian is Mikel Arteta’s priority target to lead his attack next season. Apparently, Arsenal are looking to build a new attacking trident at the club, and they want to sign Nico Williams as well.

Negotiations are underway

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can sign both players in the coming weeks. According to Fichajes, talks between Arsenal and RB Leipzig are progressing, and the likes of Marcel Schafer and Andrea Berta are conducting the negotiations.

The striker is likely to cost around €80 million, and Arsenal are willing to invest heavily in their attacking unit.

Benjamin Sesko would improve Arsenal

Sesko has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker, and he could be the ideal long-term investment for Arsenal. There is no doubt that the 21-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The Slovenian could prove to be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has been quite underwhelming since joining Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams would be an excellent acquisition as well. He has proven himself for club and country over the last 12 months, and he has the ability to transform Arsenal in the attack. Gabriel Martinelli has been quite underwhelming this season, and it is no surprise that Arsenal are looking at wide options.