Euro giants ready to take advantage of Man United crisis by targeting star player

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are going through their worst season with Ruben Amorim’s side sitting in 16th place in the Premier League.

Losing the Europa League final against their Premier League rivals Tottenham have made matters worse for them.

The Red Devils are struggling on and off the pitch but there troubles could multiply in the next few weeks.

A lot of changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer with a number of players expected to leave the club to make way for new arrivals.

Rasmus Hojlund is one of the names linked with a move away from Man United after a disappointing season with Serie A clubs interested in signing him.

Along with the Danish striker, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has also been linked with a move away to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal keen on signing the Portuguese midfielder.

There is another club who have joined the race to sign the United captain this summer.

Bruno Fernandes is wanted by Bayern Munich

According to Teamtalk, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Fernandes this summer after losing the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz who is on his way to Liverpool.

Although Amorim and the United hierarchy are keen to retain Fernandes, circumstances may force their hand.

The club could be forced to part ways with the 30-year-old midfielder in order to raise funds for a much-needed squad overhaul this summer.

Following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, United face mounting financial pressure and will need to offload several players before investing in new signings.

More Stories / Latest News
Anfield Stadium
Sources: How Liverpool convinced Florian Wirtz to join them over Bayern Munich
Arsenal first-team ace “will be interested” in joining Euro giants this summer
“It does open the door”: Liverpool could consider selling key star if this happens

Man United could cash in on Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes with the match ball after Man United's win vs Real Sociedad
Bruno Fernandes with the match ball after Man United’s win vs Real Sociedad (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fernandes, despite being a vital part of the team, is viewed as one of the few assets capable of generating a significant transfer fee.

The Portuguese international has once again underlined his importance this season, registering an impressive 19 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

His creativity, leadership, and consistency have made him the heartbeat of the team, but Bayern’s potential big-money bid could test United’s resolve.

Man United consider the sale of Bruno Fernandes but only on one condition

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *