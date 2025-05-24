Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as 15-goal striker eyes summer move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is poised for a summer move, with several Premier League clubs closely monitoring the Serbian international’s situation, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 25-year-old is eager to take the next step in his career by moving to England, while Juventus are open to selling him in order to balance their financial books.

The Turin-based club has set an asking price in the region of €40 to €50 million, a figure they believe fairly reflects Vlahovic’s market value while helping to minimise losses from his initial signing from Fiorentina.

Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal and Chelsea, who are looking for a new striker in the summer transfer window have Vlahovic on their radar.

The Gunners, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, are set to be active in the market to strengthen their attacking options.

Dusan Vlahovic has impressed Arsenal and Chelsea

Vlahovic, who has scored 15 goals and provided five assists this season, has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Discussions are ongoing behind the scenes as Juventus evaluate the likelihood of serious bids materialising from English sides.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have joined the above mentioned two Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Serie A striker.

While Vlahovic is highly rated for his physicality and finishing, traits seen as ideal for the demands of English football, his substantial wage demands are proving to be a sticking point for some suitors.

Clubs are weighing whether his salary expectations align with their current wage structures, especially in light of Financial Fair Play constraints.

Newcastle United, in particular, are keeping a close eye on developments. With uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak’s future, the Magpies view Vlahovic as a ready-made replacement should their star forward depart.

His aerial dominance, strength in hold-up play, and proven Serie A track record make him a compelling option for Eddie Howe’s system.

Vlahovic has several admirers

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are also in the conversation. Atletico are believed to be assessing striker options ahead of potential changes in their forward line, while Spurs are exploring Vlahovic as part of their post-Harry Kane rebuilding phase.

Juventus remain in contact with several clubs and are expected to intensify talks in the coming weeks.

With the player keen on a fresh challenge and top sides circling, Vlahovic’s name is likely to be at the center of one of the summer’s most exciting transfer sagas.

Both the Gunners and the Blues also have Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike on their radar.

