German international Jonathan Tah has chosen to sign for Bayern Munich, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding his future, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 29-year-old centre-back has agreed to a four-year contract with the Bavarian giants, and he is set to complete a move from Bayer Leverkusen after passing a his medical.

Tah’s decision to stay in the Bundesliga comes as a surprise to many, especially given the scale of interest he received from abroad.

Liverpool and Man United have been rejected

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa all made strong inquiries, while Italian heavyweights Inter Milan and AC Milan also pushed for a deal.

Even Barcelona and Real Madrid tracked his situation, but Tah ultimately rejected all foreign offers in favour of staying in Germany.

What makes his decision even more interesting is that at least one unnamed Premier League side was willing to match Bayern’s offer, both financially and in contract length.

However, Tah, who has made 49 appearances for Leverkusen this season, remained firm in his belief that Bayern Munich was the right step forward in his career.

Sources close to the player say that Bayern’s long-term vision, combined with their domestic dominance and regular presence in the Champions League, were major factors in swaying Tah’s decision.

The defender is said to be eager to continue competing at the highest level and sees Bayern as the best environment to further his career and chase major honours.

Jonathan Tah wanted to stay in Germany

Tah has been a consistent performer for Leverkusen, where he was a key part of the side that won the Bundesliga title in 2023–24.

His leadership, aerial ability, and composure on the ball made him one of the most reliable defenders in German football.

With this move, Tah now joins a long list of top domestic talents to represent the Bundesliga giants, as Bayern look to reclaim both domestic and European dominance in the coming seasons.

Along with Tah, Florian Wirtz is also set to leave the German giants with a move to Liverpool getting closer.

Their teammate Jeremie Frimpong is another player who is heading to Anfield this summer.

Report: Liverpool on alert as Arsenal star refuses to commit his future to the club