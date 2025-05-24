Exclusive: Europe’s elite clubs circle around Arsenal star with transfer speculation growing

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has become one of the most sought-after young players in European football, drawing serious interest from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 18-year-old, who has had an impressive season for Mikel Arteta’s team, is now firmly on the radar of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig, all clubs renowned for nurturing emerging talent.

Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also monitoring Nwaneri’s situation closely, intrigued by his rapid development and maturity well beyond his years.

His return of nine goals and two assists in 36 appearances across competitions highlights his attacking instincts and positional intelligence, especially for a player still in the early stages of his professional journey.

Arsenal have no desire to let Nwaneri leave

Despite the growing interest, Arsenal have no immediate plans to part ways with the talented, young player.

Although he has some concerns about his playing time at the club under Arteta, the Gunners are not thinking about letting him leave the club.

The North London club view Nwaneri as a key part of their long-term vision and sees his growth as a project to be carefully managed over the next several seasons.

With a contract in place until 2030, the Gunners maintain firm control over his future, a clear message to suitors that prying him away won’t come easy.

It is clear that the Gunners are set to add more attacking and creative players to the squad this summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking for more additions to his squad

Arteta wants to add depth and quality and make his squad better for next season so that he can challenge for trophies once again. It will come at a cost though, Nwaneri’s playing time will get limited and the player will be unhappy about it.

Arsenal are believed to value Nwaneri at a minimum of €80–100 million, making any potential move one of the most expensive teenage transfers in football history.

While no formal bids have been submitted, any club prepared to invest at that level would need to present an attractive offer to secure the signature of the player.

Revealed: Arsenal’s transfer budget for the upcoming summer transfer window