Liverpool believe they can convince ‘world-class’ Premier League star to join them

Liverpool are expected to be highly active in the summer transfer window after their success in the Premier League.

Fresh from winning the Premier League title, the Reds are now looking to add more quality to their squad this summer.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club, a right-back is set to arrive at the club soon with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong nearing a deal to join the Merseyside club.

In terms of more creative options that are being searched in the market by the Liverpool recruitment team, Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has emerged as the club’s top target and the player is also reportedly keen on a move to Anfield, giving the Reds edge over Bayern Munich to sign him.

Liverpool are going to be busy this summer

Arne Slot’s spending spree is not going to end there with the Dutch manager keen on signing a new attacker as well who could lead his team’s attack next season.

Following a disappointing season from Darwin Nunez, the Merseyside club are looking to replace him this summer and they believe they can convince their target to make a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to GiveMeSport.

They viewing him as a prime candidate to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has had an impressive season, netting 23 Premier League goals, second only to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah .

The Reds believe that the attacker could be convinced to make a move to Anfield this summer.

However, Newcastle United are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee for Isak, with valuation potentially around £120 million.

Alexander Isak would be a statement signing

Such a fee would make the Swedish striker the most expensive player in British transfer history.

Despite the hefty price tag, Liverpool are reportedly confident they can sway Isak toward an Anfield move this summer. The Merseyside club believes they have the financial strength to match Newcastle’s expectations.

While Arsenal have long been admirers of Isak and have monitored him closely, the Gunners are beginning to accept that the forward may be out of their reach financially.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has described Isak as a ‘world-class’ talent.

