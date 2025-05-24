Arne Slot looks dejected following his side's defeat. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, and the Reds could consider selling him if he does not sign an extension with them.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, there have been rumours that Barcelona could come forward with a £85 million offer for the player, and the journalist believes that Liverpool could be forced to consider if a huge amount of money is offered.

In addition to that, the 28-year-old will enter the final two years of his contract in the summer, and Liverpool are in talks to extend Diaz’ deal. If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, they could take a conscious decision to cash in on the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Reds to consider a sale?

“If the reported £85million is true, it leaves Liverpool with a decision to make,” he told Football Insider. “They are in talks over a new deal. “He’s got two years left on his current one at Anfield, but if nothing can be agreed on that new contract, it does open the door for Barcelona to lure him away. “He’s 28 this year, turns 29 next January, so if Liverpool get a huge offer like that from Barcelona I’m sure it’s something they’ll have to consider.”

Luis Diaz is a key player for the club

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club, and his departure will be a blow for the club. They are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have been quite underwhelming, and both players need replacing.

Selling Diaz this summer could prove to be a mistake for the club. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Even though he can be quite inconsistent, the Colombian has been quite effective for Liverpool overall. He has 17 goals to his name this season, and he has been the team’s main source of creativity and goals apart from Mohamed Salah.

There is no doubt that he would be a quality addition for Barcelona. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Diaz is at the peak of his powers. He could hit the ground running in La Liga and transform them in the attack. The opportunity to join the Spanish champions could be quite tempting for the player as well.