Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid defender, Nahuel Molina, at the end of the season.

According to Marca via SportWitness, they are keen on the 27-year-old defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They will face competition from Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, who are keen on the player as well.

Liverpool expected to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Molina has been a useful player for Atletico Madrid, and he has won the World Cup and the Copa America with his country recently. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a useful acquisition for Liverpool.

However, Liverpool are expected to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate the World Cup winner in their starting lineup. It seems unlikely Liverpool will move for two right-backs this summer. They will have to offer Molina ample gametime in order to convince the player to join. The defender will not want to sit on the bench at Liverpool next season.

Newcastle keen on Nahuel Molina

Similarly, Newcastle have Tino Livramento at their disposal, and he has been outstanding for the Magpies. It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up. He will look to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies if he leaves Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Several other European clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite attractive for any player, but they will need to provide him with a clear role in the side, in order to convince the player of the move.