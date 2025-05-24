Fans of Liverpool display a flag which reads "It's all Slot into place". (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, and he has 53 goals to his name this season. According to football transfers, Liverpool have joined the race to sign him, and they are ready to match any offer for him.

Gyokeres is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Arsenal as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool need a quality striker

Liverpool need a quality option in the attack, and the 26-year-old could replace Darwin Nunez as their first-choice striker. He is a world-class player, and he could prove to be a major upgrade. Gyokeres has been hailed as a “top player”.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their team heavily during the summer transfer window, and signing a quality striker could make a huge difference for them. They have managed to win the league title this season, but they will be disappointed with the way their Champions League campaign ended. A quality finisher could’ve made a huge difference for them in the European competition.

Viktor Gyokeres could fancy Liverpool move

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old striker could be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. He will be able to fight for league titles and Champions League trophies with Liverpool if he joins the club. The striker is valued at around €65-70 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Selling Nunez in the summer will certainly boost their finances, and it might help them get a deal for the Swedish international across the line. Ideally, they should look to cash in on the Portuguese International Diogo Jota as well.