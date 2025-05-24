Man United consider move for 29-year-old Man City star who is open to join them

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In their pursuit of getting back to the top of the game in England, Manchester United are considering a move for a Manchester City player.

The Premier League rivals do not indulge in transfers due to the high intensity of their rivalry but things could take a turn this summer if one of the latest reports is to be believed.

With Ruben Amorim looking to strengthen his squad this summer and keen on adding creativity and goal scoring options, they may consider a move for a player who is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is the club’s top transfer target this summer and a deal could happen soon between the two parties.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, another former Man City player, is being eyed by the Red Devils for a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United want Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

Man United are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish, according to the Independent journalist Miguel Delaney.

The 29-year-old England international has experienced a challenging season at the Etihad Stadium, struggling with form and fitness, which has limited his playing time under manager Pep Guardiola.

This situation has led to speculation about his future, with several clubs, including Manchester United, expressing interest in signing him.

Grealish’s potential move to Old Trafford would be significant, considering the rivalry between the two Manchester clubs.

However, United’s interest may be influenced by their need to strengthen their attacking options and add creativity to their midfield.

Grealish’s versatility, ability to operate both as a winger and an attacking midfielder, and his experience in the Premier League make him an attractive target.

Grealish is expected to leave City this summer

While City may be reluctant to sell to a direct rival, the player’s desire for more consistent playing time and a prominent role could facilitate discussions.

There is no doubt about Grealish’s quality but his recent form at Man City has shown that he is not the same player he was a few seasons ago.

It might be a risky signing as far as United are concerned and considering the heat between the two clubs, a difficult signing to complete.

