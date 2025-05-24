Man United star given 72-hour deadline to make a decision on his future

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nothing has gone right for Manchester United this season.

From their form in the Premier League to the result in the Europa League final, Ruben Amorim’s side have had their worst season ever.

Now they are focusing on summer transfer business to improve the over all standards of the club.

The Man United boss is expected to reshuffle his team’s attack this summer and the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee could be offloaded by the club to make way for new attackers.

The future of club captain Bruno Fernandes is also uncertain with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal interested in signing the Premier League midfielder this summer, right in time for the Club World Cup starting in June.

Man United want to keep Bruno Fernandes

The Red Devils have no intention of letting their captain and star player leave the club this summer even though they would be able to get a hefty transfer fee for him.

Al-Hilal are preparing to ramp up their pursuit of United captain Fernandes, with the club expected to issue a 72-hour deadline for the midfielder to make a final decision on a potential move, according to GiveMeSport.

Despite Fernandes reaffirming his commitment to United in recent public statements, Al-Hilal remain optimistic that the Portuguese international is open to a switch, particularly with the FIFA Club World Cup on the horizon.

The Saudi Pro League champions are eager to add a marquee name to their squad before the tournament and view Fernandes as a transformative signing.

Al-Hilal are ready to make a massive offer

To tempt him, Al-Hilal are ready to present an eye-watering final offer of £700,000 per week, with performance-related bonuses added on top.

If Fernandes signals his willingness to join, Al-Hilal plan to submit a formal bid to Man United.

Fernandes remains under contract until 2027, with the club holding an option to extend it by another year. Given his importance to the team and leadership role, any deal to part with the 30-year-old is likely to demand a club record fee.

