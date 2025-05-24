Report: Liverpool on alert as Arsenal star refuses to commit his future to the club

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Premier League champions Liverpool are monitoring the situation of one of Arsenal’s best players.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions have beaten Arsenal to the league title this season and they now have eyes on one of their most promising players.

Ethan Nwaneri is a promising talent and he has shown his quality this season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

With nine goals and two assists in his breakthrough season at the club, Nwaneri has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe.

However, the youngster is refusing to sign a long term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are interested in Ethan Nwaneri

According to TBR Football, that has alerted clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City who could make a move for the creative player in the future.

The reason why Nwaneri is having reservations about signing a long term deal at the club is because he has doubts over his playing time at the club under Arteta.

Nwaneri signed a three-year contract upon turning 17 in 2023 as per the report, the maximum length allowed at the time.

He celebrated his 18th birthday in March, and Arsenal were optimistic that a new long-term agreement would be finalised shortly after but sources now indicate that the teenager remains a considerable distance from committing to fresh terms.

Nwaneri has not started enough games for the Premier League giants this season even though they were going through an injury crisis.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were all injured for a long time. Even Martin Odegaard missed a considerable amount of time earlier in the season but still Nwaneri’s playing time at the club was limited.

Nwaneri has issues about his playing time

Having only made ten league starts and with the Gunners now looking for new signings this summer, Nwaneri is concerned about his future at the North London club.

Along with Premier League clubs, the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on the young English talent.

With the Gunners looking to sign Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford this summer, Nwaneri is justified in believing that his playing time will be limited.

