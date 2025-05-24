Sky Sports journalist: Arsenal involved in talks to sign two goal scoring wingers

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are exploring the opportunity to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window.

After losing out on the Premier League title and the Champions League this season, the Gunners are ready to strengthen their squad in order to challenge for silverware again next season.

For the last three seasons, the Gunners have been challenging for the Premier League title but twice they have lost out against Manchester City and this season Arne Slot’s Liverpool side beat them to the league title.

The North London club are set to go through an ambitious summer transfer window with additions expected to be made in several positions, most importantly in attack.

Arsenal step up their transfer activity

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are working actively in the market as they explore moves for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Atalanta Ademola Lookman.

The Gunners are involved in talks with the agents of the players and their clubs.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are interested in signing both the players or just one of them.

Rodrygo is reportedly unhappy at Real Madrid and having seen his role get limited after the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, the Brazilian attacker could consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Rordygo has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists this season for the Spanish giants.

As far as interest in Lookman is concerned, the Premier League giants are impressed with the player’s versatility to play in a number of different positions.

Lookman has scored 20 goals this season and provided seven assists for the Italian giants.

Gunners need attacking additions

Club director Andrea Berta is working hard behind the scenes to add more strength to Arsenal’s squad this summer.

They are not only targeting a move for wide attackers but also looking to sign a new striker.

The Gunners are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

