Sources: How Liverpool convinced Florian Wirtz to join them over Bayern Munich

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile moves of the summer, Florian Wirtz has chosen to join Liverpool, rejecting late efforts from both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to secure his signature, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 22-year-old midfielder, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most gifted young playmakers, has emerged as the centerpiece of Liverpool’s ambitious rebuild under new head coach Arne Slot.

The Germany international attacking midfielder has scored 16 goals this season along with registering 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are preparing to submit a €140–150 million offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz, a deal that would make him one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Liverpool offer Florian Wirtz a mega contract

In addition to the massive fee, the German international has been offered a five-year contract that will place him among the club’s highest earners.

The scale of Liverpool’s commitment to the player reflects their determination to secure a generational talent who can shape the midfield for years to come.

Crucially, Arne Slot played an active role in the recruitment process. The Dutch manager reportedly held direct talks with Wirtz, outlining his tactical vision and guaranteeing the player a central role in Liverpool’s system.

Sources close to the club say Slot’s conversations were pivotal in persuading the midfielder to reject other suitors.

Bayern Munich had initially received encouraging signs from Wirtz and were confident of keeping him in the Bundesliga. However, the tide turned rapidly, and Bayern have now accepted defeat, choosing not to pursue further negotiations.

Real Madrid also made a strong late push. Head coach Xabi Alonso personally reached out to Wirtz, while senior Madrid officials reportedly engaged with the player’s inner circle in an attempt to finalise a deal.

Reds wasted no time in securing a deal

Despite this, Wirtz opted for Liverpool, citing a stronger sense of opportunity and fit with the Premier League club’s project.

In a final show of intent, Liverpool’s ownership group traveled to Boston to conduct advanced talks with all relevant parties. Those meetings proved fruitful, as negotiations progressed significantly toward completing the blockbuster signing.

Should the deal be finalised, it would not only signal Liverpool’s return to the elite transfer market but also mark the beginning of a new era built around one of Europe’s brightest stars.

The Merseyside club are also close to completing the signing of his Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool believe they can convince ‘world-class’ Premier League star to join them