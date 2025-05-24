Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, embraces Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur recently beat Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League, and they are now looking to beat them in the race for Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old England International will be a free agent in a few weeks, and Tottenham are hoping to sign him this summer.

Gomes has done quite well for LOSC Lille, and he could prove to be a quality addition for the London club. They need more creativity and control in the midfield, and the 24-year-old will add just that. He has shown his ability in Ligue 1, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League as well.

The former Manchester United Academy graduate has been linked with a return to his former club as well. However, TBR Football claims that Tottenham are confident of winning the race for him.

Tottenham could use Angel Gomes

James Maddison has been inconsistent this season, and Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch. Gomes is capable of slotting into multiple midfield roles, and he could share the creative burden with Maddison.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for creativity from the midfield. The Portuguese International needs more support, and Gomes would be the ideal acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince him to return to his boyhood club.

Gomes would be a superb addition

Signing a player of his potential on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for both clubs. It remains to be seen which of them can get the deal done.

The player is still only 24, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a player for both teams. Gomes could be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham this summer. They will be able to offer him Champions League football as opposed to Manchester United, who will not compete in Europe next year.