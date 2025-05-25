Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, addresses the crowd (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United finished 15th in the league table with a win over Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League campaign, and Ruben Amorim had a message for the fans.

It has been a disastrous season for a club of their stature, and manager Ruben Amorim has assured the fans that there will be better days ahead.

The Portuguese manager claimed that Manchester United have the pedigree to bounce back from this situation, and it will be interesting to see if they can fight for major trophies next year.

Ruben Amorim had a message for the fans

Amorim said (h/t Fabrizio Romano ): “I want to apologise for this season. I am really disappointed with the team. Now we have to make a choice. Do we get stuck in the past, because this season is in the past, it is over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward. Six months ago, I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you that the good days are coming. If there is one club in the world that has proved in the past that they can overcome any situation or disaster, it is our club. It is Manchester United football club.”

There is no doubt that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they should be fighting for trophies regularly. Finishing 15th is simply unacceptable for a club of their stature. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly.

They will need multiple quality signings during the summer transfer window in order to fight towards the top of the table next season.

Man United must bring back European football

Manchester United should look to secure Champions League qualification next season and fight for domestic trophies. They will not be competing in European football next season, and it will be a major blow to their revenues. They must do everything in their power to get back into the top four once again.

Meanwhile, Amorim will be under pressure to deliver as well. He is highly rated across Europe, and it remains to be seen whether he can help his side bounce back.