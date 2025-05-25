Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, is pictured in the stands. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from TBR Football, his representatives have had contact with Arsenal regarding a potential move. It would be very surprising if Manchester United allowed the player to join their rivals this summer.

Garnacho is a prodigious young talent with a bright future, and Manchester United could regret the decision to let him leave for a rival. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Garnacho has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Garnacho’s future lies away from Old Trafford

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are keen on signing the South American attacker as well. The player’s agents have been in contact with Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an offer to sign the player.

The player is valued at €60 million, and Arsenal certainly have the finances to pay up. The 20-year-old is an elite prospect, and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance.

Joining an attack-minded team would be ideal for the player as well. Garnacho will look to play regularly and continue his development. Arsenal could provide him with the platform. He could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot. The Brazilian has been underwhelming this season, and Arsenal need more options at their disposal.

Arsenal need Alejandro Garnacho

They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and it will be interesting to see if they can improve the attacking unit before the window closes. Apart from signing a quality wide player, they should look to invest in a reliable centre forward as well.

Arsenal have been looking at multiple attacking players in recent weeks, and the report from TBR claims that they are watching the likes of Jamie Gittens, Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Bryan Mbeumo, Ademola Lookman, Mohammed Kudus, and Anthony Gordon as well.