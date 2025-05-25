Arsenal expect important contract situation to be resolved with positive outcome

Mikel Arteta (Photo by Getty Images)

Arsenal are set for another busy summer, and already, they look to closed the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. That deal had thrown doubt on Thomas Partey’s future, but there is now a belief that both will be playing at the Emirates next season.

Partey has been facing an uncertain future in recent months, especially with the likes of Atletico Madrid keen on signing him if he does become a free agent in the summer. As things stand, he will end his time at Arsenal without signing a new contract, but things could be about to change.

And that’s because there is a growing belief that Partey will stay in north London.

Arsenal expect to agree new contract with Thomas Partey

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Arsenal believe Partey will sign a new contract in the coming weeks, with the only current blockade being the length of his deal.

“There’s growing optimism that a deal can be reached to see Partey remain at the Emirates. Arteta has come out and said that the Ghana International has been one of the best players for Arsenal this season, so he really wants him to stay at the club. It’ll probably be about the length of the contract… but there is confidence that Thomas Partey will remain at Arsenal.

“There is some interest elsewhere obviously, because if he does become available as a free agent there’ll be a lot of takers for Thomas Partey. There’s been talk that Atletico Madrid are interested, as well as a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia… I would expect there’s confidence that they can get that deal done.”

Partey has proven to be an important player for Arsenal this season, so it makes complete sense for him to be offered a new contract in order to be allowed the opportunity to compete against Zubimendi for the defensive midfield positon.