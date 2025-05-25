Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal were reportedly looking to sell Gabriel Jesus during the summer transfer window, but their plan has fallen through.

The Brazilian has been quite underwhelming for Arsenal, and they need to bring in an upgrade. They are looking at multiple top-class strikers, and selling the 27-year-old would have been ideal for them.

According to TBR football, they had planned to get rid of the Brazilian this summer, but that is unlikely to materialise because of his injury. It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to sign an injured player, and therefore, he is set to stay at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

However, his long-term future at the club is uncertain, and he is likely to be moved on when he recovers from his injury.

Gabriel Jesus needs to move on

The Brazilian was expected to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal. His goal-scoring output is underwhelming. He earns £265,000 at Arsenal, and the Gunners will certainly look to bring in better players on those wages.

It will be interesting to see if Jesus can return to action quickly and improve next season. He has previously shown his quality at Manchester City, and there is no doubt that he is a quality player.

Arsenal need a quality striker

Arsenal have looked toothless in the attack, and they need a reliable finisher. Although Jesus is an excellent footballer, he has never been a prolific goal-scorer. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can bring in the right additions during the summer transfer window.

They are reportedly looking at players like Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with the Londoners as well. Both players have been outstanding this season, and they could prove to be excellent additions. It will be interesting to see who Arsenal end up with.