Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal has been linked to the move for Benjamin Sesko heavily in recent weeks, and they are now preparing an offer to sign the player.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing a very serious offer to sign the 21-year-old striker, and it could be one of the biggest moves of the summer.

The report claims that they could offer around €100 million. Arsenal are prepared to go all out to sign the Slovenian. Sesko has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Arsenal could use the RB Leipzig star

Sesko has been outstanding for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 21 goals across all competitions. He has picked up six assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he is a mercurial talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Arsenal are in desperate need of someone like Sesko. Gabriel Jesus and Havertz have not been able to solve their goal-scoring problems, and they need a reliable striker. The 21-year-old has the ability to lead the line for them and improve them going forward.

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he will help create opportunities for Arsenal with his pace and ability to take on defenders in one versus one situations.

Benjamin Sesko will look to make his mark

The player has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the transfer goes through. The report further claims that the German club are in no hurry to sell the player this summer, but they are aware of the fact that if a substantial offer comes in, they could be powerless to stop him from leaving.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Arsenal need top-quality players if they want to win major trophies next season, and Sesko would be a defining acquisition.