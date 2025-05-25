Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embraces Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Premier League club this season, and he has been instrumental behind their push for Champions League qualification. Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on him, and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke from Football Insider, the player has been on the Arsenal radar. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the London club.

Nottingham Forest are already looking at replacements.

Arsenal could use Morgan Gibbs-White

Arsenal need more depth and quality in the squad. The 25-year-old will add technical ability, drive, flair, and goals to the side. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, as well as on the flanks.

Arsenal have struggled in the attack this season, and they have been overly dependent on Bukayo Saka. They need more support, and Gibbs-White could be the ideal acquisition for them.

The midfielder has seven goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

The player could be tempted to join

The 25-year-old is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Arsenal if he joins the club. They have been fighting for the league title consistently, and they managed to reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League this season. They will be an attractive destination for the midfielder, and he will certainly want to join them if the opportunity presents itself.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign him.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player for a while. They could use someone like him, especially with Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can beat Arsenal to his signature.