Bayern Munich are preparing a summer swoop for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after conceding defeat in their high-profile pursuit of Florian Wirtz, according to The Mirror.

Eze has been linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United but the Palace star prefers a move to Anfield.

However, with the Bundesliga giants joining the race to sign him after losing out on Wirtz, things could take an unexpected turn for England international Eze.

The German champions had identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Wirtz as a top priority, but the £126 million-rated playmaker now looks set to join Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz is getting closer to Liverpool move

Wirtz has personally informed Bayern that he prefers a new challenge abroad, specifically with the Merseyside club.

As a result, Bayern have shifted their focus and are now eyeing 26-year-old Eze as a potential alternative to bolster their attacking midfield options.

The Crystal Palace talisman has a release clause reportedly set at £60 million, with an additional £8 million in performance-based add-ons.

Eze’s stocks have gone even higher after he helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup this seasin by beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final.

Bayern’s relationship with Palace is believed to be in good standing following last summer’s successful deal for winger Michael Olise, who happens to be a close friend of Eze.

Eze can shine at Bayern Munich

Since arriving from QPR in 2020, Eze has become a cornerstone of Palace’s attack, amassing 165 appearances and netting 39 goals.

Bayern are also monitoring Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as they continue to explore multiple options to refresh their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool had their eyes on Eze but with them now getting closer to signing Wirtz, their attacking midfield position is sorted for a long time.

At Bayern under Vincent Kompany, Eze can shine and develop his game even further by playing alongside some of the best players.

Just like how Olise has gone to the next level, Eze could experience a similar rise.

