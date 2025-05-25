Fans of Manchester United acknowledge the players after a Premier League match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha in recent weeks, and it appears that they have made a breakthrough.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the player has now agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, and Manchester United will now approach Wolves regarding the move.

The player has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit are prepared to pay up. Jacobs further claims that the player will wear the Number 10 shirt at Manchester United when the move is complete.

Man United closing in on Matheus Cunha

🚨 Exclusive: Matheus Cunha has agreed a five-year contract with #MUFC. Manchester United will now approach Wolves this week. Cunha has a £62.5m clause. Cunha expected to wear No.10 at #MUFC if all goes to plan.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/9xPfHJ2jCY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 25, 2025

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can wrap up the agreement with Wolves in the coming days. They need to sign a quality attacker, and the Brazilian could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack.

Big opportunity for the Brazilian

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for the South American. He has shown his ability with the West Midlands club, and he will look to take the next step in his career and fight for trophies now.

Cunha has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Manchester United have been quite disappointing this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing quality players like Cunha will certainly help them bounce back. The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could transform Manchester United in the attack.

He has 17 goals and six assists to his name, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.