Nottingham Forest need to flesh out their squad for next season due to making a long-awaited return to continental football, and defence is one of the areas that will be addressed by the club’s sporting department.

Specifically, there is a desire to sign a new central defender, especially as Murillo has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe. Players have been looked at by Forest, and one of those is at Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest set sights on Jarell Quansah move

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has confirmed that Forest are one of the clubs keen on a summer move for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who is expected to leave Anfield for more playing time.

“Nottingham Forest are one of the sides interested in Quansah. Whether it’s a permanent move or a loan, they want to do a deal. If he’s not playing regularly, he’s missing a key part of his development.

“From what I hear, Liverpool and the manager would be willing to let him go on loan, and a loan spell is exactly what he needs. He needs to play regularly in the Premier League, and there is no shortage of interest in him, so he can develop his game and get used to starting at the top level. Going to somewhere like Nottingham Forest would be good for him. He would have to be part of a team and a unit where each performance really matters.

“At Liverpool, you can get away with things you may not elsewhere because you’ve got the likes of Van Dijk and Salah to get you out of trouble. At Forest, he’d have to step up and be counted, which would be good for his game. They want to strengthen their squad to prepare for competing in Europe, and he’s on their radar.”

It remains to be seen where Quansah ends up by the end of the summer, but a move to Forest could see him play a lot of football.