Liverpool eye deal for Newastle United star after winning Florian Wirtz race

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, following significant progress in securing Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, according to TBR Football.

Gordon, who has impressed at Newcastle, is seen as a potential addition to Liverpool’s squad, providing depth and versatility in the forward positions.

The interest in Gordon comes as Liverpool aim to strengthen their attacking lineup, with Wirtz expected to play a central role in their plans.

The club has already agreed to sign right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Dutchman set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to depart this summer.

Liverpool are making big moves this summer

In addition to Frimpong, Liverpool are also closing in on a marquee deal for Leverkusen’s star playmaker Florian Wirtz.

With these high-profile additions taking shape, Arne Slot remains intent on strengthening his squad further, particularly in attack.

That focus has now shifted toward Gordon, whose pace, directness, and Premier League experience make him an ideal candidate to add depth and firepower to Liverpool’s forward line.

The Reds were even interested in signing him last summer but Newcastle United ultimately decided to keep the player at the club.

Even the Magpies were considering selling him at one stage due to their poor financial condition but with other sales, they managed to get out of trouble.

Gordon can fit well at Anfield

Gordon is an exciting talent who can not only score goals but also create chances for his teammates.

He has formed a formidable partnership in the Newcastle United attack with Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe would hate to lose one of his best players but interest from Liverpool could turn the player’s head.

As per the report, Liverpool’s interest will intensify if they lose Luis Diaz to Barcelona this summer.

The price of Gordon is set to be over £75m and several Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing him.

The Reds are also interested in Gordon’s Newcastle teammate Isak.

Report: Liverpool on alert as Arsenal star refuses to commit his future to the club