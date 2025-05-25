Pep Guardiola and Morgan Rogers (Photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Signing a new attacking midfielder to replace Kevin De Bruyne is one of the priorities of Man City for this summer’s transfer window, but it is proving very difficult for the Cityzens to sign any of their targets.

Florian Wirtz had been on Man City’s radar, but now he looks set to join Liverpool. And recent reports have now revealed that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also on the shortlist of the former Premier League champions.

And now another name could slip out of Man City’s grasp, judging on the stance of Aston Villa.

Aston Villa not considering Morgan Rogers sale

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Aston Villa have no plans to sell Morgan Rogers this summer, despite interest from a number of clubs – one of which is Man City.

“They will be looking at alternatives for that attacking midfielder, a playmaker who can come in and improve City’s fortunes next season. Morgan Rogers has had a great season for Aston Villa… Villa won’t be planning to entertain any offers for Rogers despite concerns over PSR and FFP.”

Rogers has had an excellent season with Aston Villa, with the former Man City youngster notching 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. This has led to many clubs considering a summer move, with Chelsea being one of them.

It will be interesting to see who Man City go for now, given that Wirtz and Rogers are seemingly unattainable. Gibbs-White is still achievable, but they will need to be aware of interest from other clubs. As things stand, it could be a frustrating period for Pep Guardiola if the right player is not added to his squad ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August.