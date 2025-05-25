Two La Liga clubs keen to prise Antony away from Man United

Antony celebrates scoring for Real Betis in their La Liga match against Valencia (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Man United need to make more sales than anticipated due to their failure to qualify for Europe next season after a disappointing Premier League campaign and failure to win the Europa League. And one player who appears certain to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis is Antony.

Since leaving for Real Betis in January, Antony has turned around his fortunes. He has thrived in Seville, and another goal in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Valencia took him to 13 goal contributions for the La Liga side (eight goals, five assists). And there could be more to come as he will face Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday.

It is no secret that Betis want to keep Antony at the Benito Villamarin – either via another loan or a permanent deal. But interest continues to grow in the Brazilian’s services, and this is pleasing for Man United.

Atletico Madrid join Real Betis in showing Antony interest

As reported by The Independent (via Football España), Atletico Madrid also want to sign Antony this summer, and the fact that they would be able to spend more than Betis would make a deal more likely for Diego Simeone’s side.

Man United are hoping to bring in at least £40m upon selling Antony, which would represent a big loss compared to what was spent on signing him from Ajax. But right now, the important thing for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co is bringing funds in by any means possible.

It remains to be seen where Antony ends up by the time the summer transfer window comes to a close. Staying in La Liga is a very real possibility, but first, either Betis or Atletico will need to meet the asking price established by Man United.