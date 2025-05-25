Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts at half time. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Moise Kean from Fiorentina at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Italian International has been outstanding for Fiorentina, and he has 24 goals to his name this season. He has a £43.5 million release clause in his contract, and a report from SportMediaset claims that Manchester United are prepared to trigger it in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for Kean as well.

Man United budget revealed

The report further claims that Manchester United have a summer transfer budget of £100 million. Initially, they were keen on signing Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swedish International is likely to cost a lot more, and therefore they have switched their attention towards the Italian international.

Kean has proven himself in Italy, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United as well. He has played in the Premier League before with Everton, but he never managed to showcase his true qualities. The player will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League this time around.

Moise Kean could be tempted

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to play for them. It will be quite exciting for the 25-year-old. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will look to fight for trophies with them.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to bring in quality players in the summer. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have not been able to score consistently, and they will need to be replaced. The Italian could prove to be an upgrade on the two players.

Fiorentina will not want to lose a key player like him, but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Manchester United decide to pay the release clause.