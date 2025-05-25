Mohamed Salah of Liverpool poses for a photograph with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool have clinched the Premier League title this season, and Mohamed Salah has hinted that they are already looking forward to building a formidable squad for the upcoming campaign.

They have been linked with multiple players in recent weeks, and star forward Mohamed Salah has now fuelled further speculations by claiming that Liverpool are in serious talks to bring in quality players.

Mohamed Salah drops transfer comment

He said on beIN Sports: “The team is going in the right direction. They’ve made good signings and there’s signings that they are talking about which haven’t been completed but there’s been serious talks.”

🏆🎙️ محمد صلاح بعد تتويج ليفربول بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز:

“الشعور لا يُوصف، الأجواء كانت رائعة منذ الصباح، والتتويج على أرضنا وبين جماهيرنا زاد اللحظة جمالاً.” 🔴👏#ليفربول #محمد_صلاح #الدوري_الإنجليزي pic.twitter.com/eAwKGMj7gL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 25, 2025

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world, and they will need to keep improving if they want to compete with elite clubs consistently. There are weaknesses in the side, and they will have to bring in the right addition during the summer transfer window.

The comments from Salah will certainly excite the Liverpool fans, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can bring in top-class players this summer.

Liverpool need quality signings

Liverpool should look to bring in a quality right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. They should look to sign a quality left-back as well. Andy Robertson has been quite underwhelming this season.

In addition to that, they should look to invest in a reliable centre forward who can score goals consistently. Furthermore, they have been overly reliant on Salah and Luis Diaz for creativity and goals. Signing another dynamic attacker would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions over the next few weeks. The Reds have been linked with multiple players, and they are expected to be very busy this summer. Liverpool are on top right now, and they must seize the opportunity and improve from a position of strength.