Liverpool are now working to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are now underway between the two clubs, and talks are progressing well. Romano claims that the deal could be done soon, and Liverpool are favourites to wrap up the move.

The 21-year-old Hungarian defender is keen on the move as well, and agreeing on personal terms with him will not be an issue.

Liverpool need Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality left-back, especially with the way Andy Robertson has regressed over the last 12 months. The Scottish international is a shadow of his former self, and he needs to be replaced.

Kerkez is capable of slotting in as a left-back as well as a wing-back. The 21-year-old wide player will help Liverpool at both ends of the pitch.

The Hungarian International could be the ideal long-term acquisition. He has proven himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the country. Joining the Premier League champions would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level with them.

The defender will want to compete at a high level

The 21-year-old will want to win major trophies in his career, and he will want to play in the Champions League as well. Liverpool will be able to provide him with that opportunity. It is no surprise that he is open to joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure a reasonable deal with the Cherries now.

Liverpool are expected to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for the right-back role. It seems that they are replacing the dynamic duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in the same window now. Both players have been exceptional for the club over the years, but this is the right time for a change.