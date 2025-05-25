‘Newcastle have been looking’ – Insider claims Magpies want Chelsea star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer.

Eddie Howe wants to add depth to his squad, particularly in the attacking positions and he is looking to make a move for a versatile player.

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku is set to leave the club this summer for a new challenge after his limited playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from RB Leipzig, has struggled with form and injuries at Chelsea but now things could change for him soon.

Newcastle United join Nkunku race

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have joined the race to sign French attacker Nkunku from Chelsea this summer.

As per the report, Newcastle’s move will depend on the future of current Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

If Isak stays at St James’ Park, a move for Nkunku might be difficult since the Chelsea attacker would want more playing time at his next club.

Mick Brown has provided the latest information about the future of Nkunku at Chelsea and what the Magpies are planning.

“Newcastle have been looking at Nkunku from Chelsea,” he told Football Insider.

“But it will depend on whether Alexander Isak is staying or going.

“I don’t think Nkunku would be a direct replacement for Isak, but who is? He’s an option who could provide something different to their attack.

“But if Isak is staying, where does Nkunku fit? He wants to play regular football.

“Newcastle won’t be able to offer him that unless they sell first, which at the moment is unlikely.

“I think the player is open to staying in England, though, and he’s a better player than he’s been able to show at Chelsea.”

Move to St James’ Park would suit the player

A move to St James’ Park would be perfect for Nkunku and since he is a versatile player who can play in a number of different positions, he could stay in England and become a part of a Newacastle side who will play in Europe next season.

Howe has an ambitious project at Newcastle and the signing of Nkunku would provide him with a player who can play as a striker, as an attacking midfielder and as a winger as well.

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

