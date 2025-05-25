Report: Three Man United players named who are heading out of the club

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are poised to release three senior players, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof, when their contracts expire next month, according to Football Insider.

Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are set to go through a major overhaul after their disappointing season.

With the Premier League giants set to finish in their worst ever position in the Premier League and having lost the Europa League final against Tottenham, big changes are expected at the club with the deadwood set to be offloaded by Amorim.

In order to improve the standards at the club, he has already identified his transfer targets.

Man United identify their transfer targets

In terms of creative options, the Red Devils have identified Lyon’s Rayan Cherki as one of their targets.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is another player who is being eyed to become the club’s new number one goalkeeper.

However, the likes of Evans, Eriksen and Lindelof are set to leave the club.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided the latest information about the outgoings at Man United.

“They’ve got some players who are out of contract,” he told Football Insider.

“Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof.

“They will all leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

“That will obviously help save on their wage bill.”

Major changes expected at Old Trafford

In addition to these departures, United are reportedly open to selling striker Rasmus Hojlund to generate funds for new signings.

The club’s financial challenges have also led to significant changes off the pitch, including the anticipated dismissal of around 200 staff members.

Their failure to qualify for the Champions League next season has hit them hard and that is going to bring big changes at the club on and off the pitch.

