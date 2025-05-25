Report reveals the eye-watering wages Florian Wirtz will earn at Liverpool

Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete a club-record move to Liverpool this summer, and a report from Sky Sports have now revealed how much he could be earning at the Premier League club.

The German midfielder is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of his generation, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

Liverpool set for massive outlay

Liverpool are expected to spend around €150 million on him. It seems that they are offering him premium wages of around €20 million per season (€385k-a-week) as well.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has 31 goal contributions this season, and he has proved himself in the Bundesliga. He helped the German club win the league title last season, and he will look to compete at the highest level with the Premier League champions now.

Liverpool need Florian Wirtz

Liverpool needed more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old will add just that. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to make an instant impact in English football.

The player was heavily linked with Bayern Munich as well, but it seems that he has turned down the German champions. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal across the line quickly.

The Reds have won the league title this season, and they will look to win major trophies consistently now. It is no surprise that they are looking to bring in top-quality players like Wirtz. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the other weaknesses in their side before the summer transfer window closes.