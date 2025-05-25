Cristian Romero and Daniel Levy (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images, Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Tottenham will be busy this summer as they aim to recover from a very poor season in the Premier League, but the fact that they secured Champions League qualification via winning the Europa League means that things will be easier – and that includes with keeping players who are attracting interest from across Europe.

One of those to fall into this category is Cristian Romero, who is wanted by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The Argentine defender, who was voted as man of the match in the Europa League final victory over Man United, has been a key player for Tottenham since his arrival, but he has been expected to leave during the summer.

However, Tottenham do not want to lose Romero, and they will make a concrete effort to retain his services for at least another season.

Tottenham will make an effort to keep Cristian Romero

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation on his YouTube channel, confirming that Tottenham chief Daniel Levy plans to hold talks with Romero in an effort to convince him to remain at the club.

“There was no active negotiations ongoing for Romero to extend his contract, but for sure, Daniel Levy will try his best to keep him at Spurs – despite interest from Spain.”

Romero’s current deal expires in 2027, so there will be less than two years remaining come the start of July. Tottenham will be keen to agree new terms in order to avoid having to make the decision to cash in on their star defender, but at this stage, it is far from guaranteed that an agreement will be reached.

It remains to be seen whether Romero does leave Tottenham this summer, but if so, a big replacement will be needed.