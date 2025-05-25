Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Aston Villa FC at Etihad Stadium on April 22, 2025 in Manchester, England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa look set to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Emi Martinez expected to leave. The World Cup winner has attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia, while he is also wanted by Man United as a replacement for under-fire star Andre Onana.

Martinez’s departure would be a big blow for Aston Villa, as he has been a top performer in recent seasons. They are expecting a sale to take place, and when it does, a replacement will be needed – and at this stage, a list of targets is being drawn up. And on that list is a Premier League goalkeeper.

Aston Villa add Aaron Ramsdale to goalkeeper shortlist

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Aston Villa are looking at Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale as an option to replace Martinez.

“If Aston Villa are going to lose their goalkeeper, they need a replacement. They will already have a number of targets in mind, it won’t catch them by surprise.

“They’ve got a list of options to choose from, and I believe Aaron Ramsdale is on there. There are a lot of clubs interested in Ramsdale because he’s going to be available. He’s got this release clause in his contract which will make the deal relatively cheap, and there are a lot of clubs who need a goalkeeper.

“If Martinez leaves, they really want a top-level option to replace him because he’ll be a big miss. Whether Ramsdale is that man will be up to them to decide, but they’ve certainly been looking.”

It remains to be seen who Aston Villa get in the event of Martinez’s departure. They have strong interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, but Ramsdale may be more attainable due to the number of clubs after the Spaniard.