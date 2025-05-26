‘Advance in talks’ – Chelsea are making progress over midfielder deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing to open formal talks with Moises Caicedo over a new long-term contract, with negotiations expected to take place in the coming months, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The club’s intention to secure the Ecuadorian midfielder’s future has been in place since March, and the process is now set to move forward.

Caicedo, who arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer in a British record £115 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, has become a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield.

Despite a turbulent season for the Blues, the 23-year-old has impressed with his tireless work rate, ball-winning ability, and growing composure in possession.

Moises Caicedo has been in fine form

His recent performances have further strengthened the club’s view of him as a cornerstone for the future.

Chelsea view Caicedo as a “world-class midfielder” and are eager to reward him with improved terms and a longer deal that reflects his importance to the team.

His current contract runs until 2031 with an option for an additional year, but Chelsea’s want their best players to have a long term contracts at the club.

The Blues want to create stability within the squad and avoid future contract sagas involving key players.

Chelsea rate Caicedo highly and want to secure his future

Caicedo has reportedly settled well in West London and is open to holding discussions.

The player’s camp is expected to meet with Chelsea officials ahead of pre-season, with talks likely to accelerate during the summer break.

Should both parties reach an agreement, the new contract would reaffirm Caicedo’s central role in Chelsea’s future midfield engine, alongside Enzo Fernández and Romeo Lavia.

While Caicedo is set to stay at the club for a long time, Christopher Nkunku could be soon on his way out.

