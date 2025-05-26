Arsenal eye Premier League goalkeeper amid Real Madrid interest in David Raya

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a surprising option to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks this summer, a possible return for a former player, if their current first-choice shot-stopper departs in the upcoming transfer window.

David Raya has been Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper for some time now and the Spaniard has done really well.

Just like last season, he has managed to win the Golden Glove award, once again showing his quality at the top level.

With consistent performances come more attention and limelight and that has happened with the Spanish goalkeeper as well.

David Raya is attracting interest from Spain

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been eyeing a move for the Gunners goalkeeper.

The Spanish giants are looking for a long term replacement of their experienced goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Jan Oblak.

According to The Sun, if the Gunners are forced to sell Raya this summer, they would target a move for former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Aston Villa man has established himself as one of the best players in the world in his position.

After leaving Arsenal, he joined Aston Villa where he showed his quality and during that time, he won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina as well.

The Gunners are reportedly open to the idea of letting Raya leave the club if they receive a suitable offer for him.

Arsenal may lose their star goalkeeper

The goalkeeper is a Real Madrid fan and he may want to quit the North London club in order to fulfill his lifelong dream.

With Aston Villa failing to qualify for the Champions League next season, the Gunners could hold an advantage in signing him.

Martinez could jump at the opportunity of a second chance at Arsenal where he will be able to prove himself at the top level.

The Gunners are also looking to sign a new winger with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman on their radar.

