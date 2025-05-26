Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks dejected during a Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, they are unlikely to be able to sign the Newcastle attacker this summer.

The report claims that Newcastle will not sell their key players, especially after securing Champions League qualification, and Arsenal will have to move on to other targets.

“[Gordon] is obviously another player who is on that list of Arsenal targets to play as a wide forward – bringing in a new wide man is a priority for Mikel Arteta”, he told Football Insider. “Newcastle are not really entertaining losing any of their best players right now. “They want to build on what they’ve achieved this season, and if they can qualify for the Champions League, that’ll go a long way to keeping their top players.”

Arsenal need a quality wide player, and Gordon would have been a superb addition. He is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he has been a key player for Newcastle. There is no doubt that he can succeed at a higher level.

Newcastle are unlikely to sell

Gordon will now look to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season with Newcastle.

They have an ambitious project, and they will look to fight for major trophies consistently. Selling a key player in the summer seems highly unlikely, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can find a quality alternative.

Liverpool have been linked with Gordon as well.

Arsenal could use Anthony Gordon

Arsenal have lacked depth and quality in the attacking unit this season. Signing a versatile attacker like Gordon would be ideal. They have been overly dependent on Bukayo Saka, and the 24-year-old England international needs more support in the attack.

The lack of quality in the attacking unit has cost Arsenal the league title this season. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad over the next few weeks.