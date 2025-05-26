A flag is waved during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao in recent weeks.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta made contact regarding a move for the Portuguese international 10 days ago. However, Arsenal are looking at him as a potential alternative to their priority targets, and he is not a main objective for them.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the player in the coming weeks. He has a contract with AC Milan until 2028 and a release clause of €175 million (£147m). It will not be easy for Arsenal to get a deal done for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal could use Rafael Leao

The player has 25 goal contributions this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal if they manage to sign him. He is capable of operating as a left-sided winger as well as a centre forward. He could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot next season.

The Brazilian has been underwhelming this season, and Arsenal need an upgrade.

They will be hoping to win the league title next season. They have come close to winning the league title in recent years, but the lack of a quality attacker has cost them. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad this summer and sign a reliable centre forward. They need a dynamic forward like Leao as well, who is versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles.

Premier League move could be ideal for Leao

The player has shown his ability in Italy, and the opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level and fight for trophies.

The Portuguese international is at the peak of his powers, and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League if the transfer to Arsenal goes through. However, Milan will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any move to materialise.