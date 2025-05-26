Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and they will face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, the player will cost £21 million, and it will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

Aston Villa have strong connections in Spanish football due to the presence of Monchi and Unai Emery at the club, it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature. Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him. The La Liga goalkeeper could be the ideal acquisition.

Aston Villa want Martinez replacement

O’Rourke said: “Villa will be looking at a number of goalkeepers to replace Martinez, who will be leaving behind some big gloves to fill”, he told Football Insider. “They’re looking at the Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, who obviously we know that Arsenal are very much interested in and Newcastle have also shown interest as well. “He has a £21million release clause in his contract, and we know how strong Villa are in the Spanish market, due to their connections with Unai Emery and Monchi.”

Arsenal and Newcastle keen on Joan Garcia

Similarly, Arsenal need a quality backup option to David Raya. Neto will leave the club when his loan deal expires. Garcia could compete with Raya for the starting spot at Arsenal, and more competition for places would help Arsenal improve as a team.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they need a quality long-term replacement for Nick Pope. The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the Premier League. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. Garcia could prove to be a major bargain for all three clubs.