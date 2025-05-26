Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea and interested in signing the Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, they have held positive talks to sign the player last week, and Enzo Maresca knows him well, having worked with the player during their time together at Manchester City.

Delap has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Chelsea also held positive talks with Delap last week, and can now offer him #UCL. Enzo Maresca also knows Delap from Manchester City.🔵 https://t.co/PDuHXoO9tm — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 26, 2025

Chelsea secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will be an attractive destination for most players. The 22-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them this summer.

Chelsea need Liam Delap

Chelsea need a quality striker, and the Ipswich star could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. He is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

Delap has managed to score 12 goals in the Premier League this season, and he could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. He could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson in the long term.

There is no doubt that he is a promising young talent with a bright future, and Chelsea must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a major bargain. He is reportedly valued at around £30 million.

Meanwhile, Delap has been described as a “beast” by his teammate.

Delap could fancy Chelsea move

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the youngster. He will hope that the two clubs can agree on a deal soon.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for trophies next season and do well in the Champions League. They need quality players at their disposal, and the 22-year-old will certainly help them improve. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.