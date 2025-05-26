A flag reading "Jurgen Forged The Sword, Arne's Leading The Charge" is displayed by Liverpool fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bayern Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz has been linked with the move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and he has been warned that it would be a big risk before the World Cup.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with German champions Bayern Munich as well, but it seems that he has chosen to move to the Premier League instead.

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has now warned the player that the move will be a risk for him, but he has every confidence that the young attacker will thrive in the Premier League.

Lothar Matthaus’ word of warning

“Personally, I also thought Florian would want to stay in Germany for the next few years. He’s taking on a big challenge. It’s not just a new club: it’s a new mentality, a new language,” Matthäus has told Bild via Liverpool Echo. “But this step also shows that he’s not afraid. Florian Wirtz believes in himself 100 per cent – and rightly so: I have absolute confidence in him that he’ll make it at Liverpool and in the Premier League. “He doesn’t have to hide from anyone. A year before the World Cup, the move is also a risk, a leap into the unknown – but his friends and family will certainly support him very well.”

Florian Wirtz is a world-class talent

The 22-year-old is a world-class talent who has proven himself in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons. He is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world right now, and it would be a major coup for Liverpool if they can get the deal across the line.

How much Florian Wirtz will earn at Liverpool

Wirtz is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a left-sided attacker. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third, especially with the way Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have performed this season. Arne Slot doesn’t seem to trust Federico Chiesa either.

The German is expected to play a key role for Liverpool next season. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an instant impact. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will hope to make a defining contribution for Liverpool in the Premier League and secure his place in the Germany national team starting lineup.