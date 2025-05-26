Experienced Liverpool ace with “uncertain future” could be available for just £12-15 million

Liverpool FC
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks to close down teammate Kostas Tsimikas. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

He has struggled for regular gametime this season, and the player has made just nine starts in the Premier League. The 29-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and Pete O’Rourke has revealed on Football Insider that the player could be made available for a fee of just £12-15 million. 

The defender is likely to fall further down the pecking order next season if Liverpool end up signing a left-back. They have been heavily linked with Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. The 21-year-old Hungarian is likely to be the first-choice left-back at the club next season, and Andrew Robertson is likely to compete with him for the first-team spot. 

Leeds to move for Liverpool defender?

O’Rourke feels that Leeds United should make a move for him. Junior Firpo will be a free agent in the summer, and the Greek international could be a quality replacement. 

He said: “Leeds are going to be in the market for a new left-back in this summer’s window with Junior Firpo likely to leave… [Tsimikas] could come straight into that team and improve them.

“He’s under contract until 2027 so I don’t think Liverpool would command a huge transfer fee if they were to sell Tsimikas – you are probably looking between £12–15million maybe, for Liverpool to sell him.”

Kostas Tsimikas needs to leave

Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool celebrates the teams victory
Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool celebrates the team’s victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It would be ideal for the Greek international to move on in the summer and join a club where he will get regular time. He has shown his ability in the Premier League with Liverpool, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to join a top-flight club and do well for them. 

The defender is in the peak years of his career, and sitting on the bench at Liverpool is unlikely to be acceptable for him. It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his experience and quality.

