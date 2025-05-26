Liverpool shift focus to attacker who has ‘grace of Neymar’ to replace Darwin Nunez

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Alexander Isak now expected to remain at Newcastle United following their qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, Liverpool are shifting their focus elsewhere in their search for a potential new No. 9.

The Merseyside giants have identified French forward Hugo Ekitike as a serious option should Darwin Nunez depart this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Isak, who had been linked with several top clubs after sensational season at St James’ Park, is now off the market, with Newcastle eager to build around the Swedish international as they return to Europe’s top competition.

This development has forced Liverpool to re-evaluate their transfer priorities, especially amid growing speculation surrounding Nunez’s future.

Darwin Nunez faces uncertain future at Liverpool

Nunez could be lured away by big-money offers from Saudi Arabian. While the Uruguayan forward remains under contract, his inconsistent form in front of goal has led to questions about his long-term role under Arne Slot.

Should an offer materialise that suits all parties, Liverpool are prepared to consider replacements, and Ekitike is quickly emerging as a front-runner.

The 22-year-old striker has shown glimpses of his immense potential. He has 22 goals and 12 assists for the German club in all competitions.

He is a player who has pace and his finishing quality is impressive, catching the attention of Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Ekitike is ready to make his big move

Previously on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League clubs, Ekitike is seen as a player with room to grow and the talent to shine on a bigger stage.

His potential move to Anfield depends on what happens with Nunez at the club.

Former Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has praised Ekitike, stating:

“I might say something really crazy, but I’ll say it anyway: I think he’s a mix between Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappé. I sincerely think so.”

