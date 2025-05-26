Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is challenged by Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have expressed interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina, with Liverpool and several other European clubs also keeping a close eye on the player.

Uncertainty remains over Molina’s future, as the Premier League sides compete to sign him. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool and Newcastle are among the clubs keen on securing his signature.

Following Tino Livramento’s impressive performances, Newcastle are seriously considering adding another right-back to the squad, and they see the 27-year-old Argentine defender as a viable option.

Nahuel Molina is a player in demand

Serie A teams are also showing strong interest in Molina, with Inter, Juventus, and Roma particularly exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Italy. These clubs, having witnessed his successful stint at Udinese, are eager to bring him back to Serie A.

Diego Simeone is expected to play a decisive role in shaping Molina’s future. If Atlético Madrid decides to sell him, official offers for the Argentine right-back could soon emerge.

Molina is reportedly seeking a move to a club with a competitive project and a strong chance of winning trophies. Should Atlético Madrid opt to sell, bids in the range of €30–35 million are anticipated.

Liverpool and Newcastle keen

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come forward with an official offer to sign him. They have the finances to get the deal across the line. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need a deeper squad to do well in Europe in the Premier League next year. The experienced World Cup winner could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them.

Similarly, Liverpool are losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, and they are expected to sign Jeremie Frimpong. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make their move for another right back in the coming weeks. The Reds already have Conor Bradley at their disposal as well.